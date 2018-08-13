Malema says EFF open to coalition with ANC under certain conditions

EFF leader Julius Malema says he would be open to coalitions with the ANC or the DA in 2019 under the right conditions.

According to the firebrand politician, the condition for a coalition with the ANC would be “acting on corruption” and the condition for one with the DA would be them “acting on institutionalised whiteness” within the party.

Making his second appearance in two weeks on host JJ Tabane’s Frankly Speaking show on SABC 3, Malema also told the host he was not concerned with how great a percentage of the vote the EFF would get in 2019.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema further explains that the possibility of coalition with any party emanates from meeting the conditions of the EFF otherwise the EFF is not getting involved. pic.twitter.com/c4mxtHaLcR — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 12, 2018

Malema: The conditions for ANC is decisive acting on corruption and for the DA is for them acting on institutionalized whiteness. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 12, 2018

Malema: I am not going back to the ANC. I’m not a return soldier. If I go back to ANC, what happens to all the people that have joined the EFF? I will never do that. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 12, 2018

Malema: There is a possibility of us going into a coalition with the ANC, even as much there is a possibility to go into a coalition with DA but we are not giving away EFF’s vote. The possibility eminent from meeting the conditions of the EFF otherwise we are not getting involved — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 12, 2018

The leader of the red berets said the EFF had “proven” to have made an “invaluable contribution” to policy with the 6% they achieved at the last election, and that therefore it didn’t matter whether or not the party passed the 10% mark this time around.

Malema also rejected suggestions that he would ever rejoin the ANC, saying he was not “a return soldier” and that he would never do so because he worried about “what happens to all the people that have joined the EFF”.

The EFF president stressed that if his party did enter into a coalition, they would not do so in a way that would give away the EFF’s vote, stressing that conditions would have to be met and that the proposed coalition would need to work in the party’s favour.

Malema: It doesn’t matter whether we pass 10% or not but we will become Ramaphosa’s problem. 6% gave Zuma’s problems. We have proven that we have invaluable contribution in policy making even with 6%. So, they shouldn’t think we worry about percentages. — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 12, 2018

CIC @Julius_S_Malema telling JJ Tabane that the EFF is genuine with the ANC, even all the demands we have made have been genuine. pic.twitter.com/BIRvJk2pGQ — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) August 12, 2018

During an appearance on the same show the previous Sunday, Malema was asked by JJ Tabane about his current relationship with the ANC since the removal of Jacob Zuma as both ANC and national president.

The EFF leader admitted he did have a better working relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa than he had had with Zuma.

“I speak to the president. I call him if I have an issue. I would not have done that with the dunderhead [Zuma]. Because even if I’d called [Zuma], he would not have heard anything.

“Now I speak to the president. If I’m not happy, I am able to raise issues. And I do that with all presidents of political parties, by the way. We are a political party which has 100% political tolerance. We don’t get threatened by any political party.”

He was, however, still largely dismissive of Ramaphosa, who he said was being undermined by the pro-Zuma camp in the ANC, who were allegedly merely pushing him to pronounce on land expropriation in order to “undermine him … to demonstrate that he is powerless”, while they themselves were not really committed to land expropriation without compensation.

