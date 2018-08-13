UPDATE: Cyril has 90 days to appoint new NDPP, Nxasana must pay back money

The head of the NPA tried unsuccessfully to overturn a high court ruling that ordered him out of office on Monday morning at the Constitutional Court.

Justice Mbuyiseni Madlanga handed down the judgment, finding both the manner in which former NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana vacated office and the subsequent appointment of Shaun Abrahams unconstitutional and invalid.

This is due to the R17.3-million “golden handshake” former president Jacob Zuma gave to then NPA head Mxolisi Nxasana to leave his position.

Former president Zuma has admitted the deal with Nxasana was unlawful.

Nxasana will not be getting his job back, contrary to what many thought would take place.

Instead, Madlanga ruled that President Cyril Ramaphosa should appoint a new National Director of Public Prosecutors, giving him 90 days in which to do so.

Madlanga also ordered Nxasana to pay back a sum of more than R10m due to the illegality of the “golden handshake.”

The judge also confirmed the constitutional invalidity of certain sections of the NPA Act, giving parliament 18 months to amend it.

He said the present case was rooted in the “sorry state” that engulfed the NPA during Jacob Zuma’s presidency.

Nxasana was present as the judgment was handed down. Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota also took a seat in the court to hear the ruling.