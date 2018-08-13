Mamelodi sangomas granted licences to heal

The Traditional Healers Organisation (THO) of Mamelodi awarded 39 healers permits to operate on Friday in Mamelodi East, reports Pretoria East Rekord.

Gobela Isaac Shabalala of THO said the 39 graduates had attended a five-day workshop from last Monday to teach them about the behaviour of traditional healers, the role of traditional healers in the community, how the sangomas can work together with the police, councillors and refer their patients to the clinic for further medical attention.

“The students passed with flying colours and got certificates, and are now ready to heal and help the community,” Shabalala said.

He said he was proud of the students and wished them well on their journey.

Shabalala said the ceremony was not a secret because “we have nothing to hide from the community since we are going to work with them”.

He told locals who attended the ceremony not to be afraid of the healers because they didn’t promote crime or use the body parts in their medicines.

“Traditional healers heal, not kill people.”

Graduate Nora Ngobeni said she was happy that she attended and her certificate and the permit would set her apart from other aspiring sangomas.

THO was founded in 1970 in eSwatini to advocate for traditional healer rights in Africa.

The certificates are renewed annually.

