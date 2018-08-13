Man slaughters antelope on roadside in Mpumalanga

Motorists travelling between Kinross and Evander were met with a disturbing sight of an antelope being slaughtered on Sunday morning, reports the Ridge Times.

Several turned to social media to complain about the slaughtering in public view and the unhygienic conditions in which it took place.

The Ridge Times asked the man doing the slaughtering if he had permission, and he referred them to a nearby farmhouse.

The owners of the farm said they had no knowledge of the incident, but were aware that a neighbouring farmer sold buck.

The apparent owner of the buck was at the slaughter point when the newspaper returned.

He initially did not want to speak.

The police also arrived on the scene, and he explained he had bought the antelope and wanted to cook and sell the meat.

He eventually agreed to remove the carcasses from public view and take it to a butcher or process the meat elsewhere.