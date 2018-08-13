Police question ANC’s Free State deputy chair William Bulwane on ‘cash heist links’

The Free State ANC’s deputy chairperson, William Bulwane, has laid charges against a panel beater who allegedly used his luxury vehicle to participate in a cash-in-transit heist while it was supposedly left in his care for repairs.

According to the SA Police Service (SAPS), the 38-year-old man driving a BMX X5 with no registration number was arrested after police noticed him driving the car in Bloemfontein and flagged down the car as being under suspicion of carrying illegal firearms.

They mobilised the Mangaung Tactical Response Team, and upon searching the vehicle, they uncovered and confiscated an R5 rifle, one LM5 rifle and a pistol, all with the serial numbers filed off, as well as a hand radio and an undisclosed amount of money.

Police also found a bag with equipment suspected to be used in heists and armed robberies.

The ANC in the Free State’s provincial secretary, Paseka Nompondo, said the ANC got an explanation from Bulwane about the alleged use of his car in the suspected criminal activity and that Bulwane informed the party that he had no knowledge of such use.

Nompondo said: “He said his car was taken to a panel beater for repairs. The car was not with comrade Bulwane for quite some time. The panel beater was caught by the police while driving the car.

“We have heard and accepted his [Bulwane’s] explanation. The police are investigating the matter; he has given the police his full cooperation. He has made a statement under oath in terms of the fact that his car was taken to a panel beater.”

Nompondo confirmed that Bulwane had laid a criminal charge at the police station against the panel beater for using his car for committing the alleged crime.

Free State SAPS spokesperson Thandi Mbambo confirmed the suspect was expected to appear at the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Hawks could not be reached for comment on whether they are investigating allegations that Bulwane was seen driving the car days after the alleged heist.

The story went viral on social media after the anonymous Twitter account @AdvBarryRoux started tweeting details and unverified allegations about the case.

Clear and Present danger

Last month the ANC fired an employee at their national headquarters, Luthuli House, after he was arrested in connection with a cash-in-transit heist.

Errol Velile Present was one of four people arrested for a heist in Dobsonville, Soweto, and faces charges of armed robbery and possession of hijacked motor vehicles.

Present was previously also implicated in a R97 million scandal involving former minister of rural development and land reform Gugile Nkwinti’s alleged “farms for friends”.

