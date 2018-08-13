How nature lovers saved shot cyclist’s life

Swift action by a couple of nature lovers may have saved the life of a cyclist after he was shot near Krugersdorp on the West Rand on Saturday in an apparent robbery.

According to an entry on Jon-Jon Pietersen’s Facebook profile, he and his friend were driving around searching for hiking spots when they came across the cyclist, who had apparently been robbed and shot multiple times.

READ MORE: Cyclist shot in Cradle of Humankind

“I was driving with my friend Eleonora Del Grosso looking for new hiking spots. We turned off towards Kromdraai on the West rand, when a kilometre down the road I heard someone cry out ‘help me!’” Pietersen’s post reads.

“I looked out the window and saw a cyclist lying on the ground bleeding. They had shot him twice, in the leg and in the back. I only had a rubber glove, a towel and box tape to work with.

“I managed to stop the bleeding on his leg with the towel, stick my finger into his back wound and then saw blood coming out his stomach. The bullet went straight through,” the Facebook post said.

As Pietersen worked to stop the bleeding, more motorists pulled up and provided more first-aid supplies.

Pietersen says they managed to stabilise the victim until paramedics arrived.

Spokesperson for Netcare 911 Shawn Herbst said reports indicated that a 50-year-old male had been shot multiple times in a suspected robbery. He was treated on the scene and airlifted to hospital.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.