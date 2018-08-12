 
menu
South Africa 12.8.2018 10:42 am

Cyclist shot in Cradle of Humankind

Alanicka Lotriet
An image from the scene where a cyclist was shot in the Kromdraai area. Photo: Facebook.

An image from the scene where a cyclist was shot in the Kromdraai area. Photo: Facebook.

The victim was airlifted to hospital after what appeared to be a robbery.

On Saturday morning, a 51-year-old male was shot several times in an apparent attempted robbery while cycling near the Letamo Estate in the Kromdraai area of Gauteng, reports the Krugersdorp News.

The Cradle is a popular paleoanthropological site about 50km northwest of Johannesburg.

According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the man was airlifted after paramedics responded to reports of the shooting at about 10.30am.

A motorist was driving in the Cradle of Humankind looking for new hiking spots with his friend. They turned off and, a kilometre down the road, they heard someone crying out, “Help me.”

They alerted paramedics and shortly after arriving the wounded man was treated on scene by an advanced life-support paramedic. Due to the nature of his wounds, the Netcare 2 air ambulance was called to airlift him to a specialised medical facility.

Police were on scene to investigate the matter.

Captain Appel Ernst, communication officer of the West Rand Cluster, issued a statement asking that any person with information should come forward.

Related Stories
Brickz heads back to jail 13.8.2018
Three armed robbers caught red-handed in Cape Town 12.8.2018
Man arrested for allegedly beating Joburg car guard to death 12.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.