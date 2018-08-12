Cyclist shot in Cradle of Humankind

On Saturday morning, a 51-year-old male was shot several times in an apparent attempted robbery while cycling near the Letamo Estate in the Kromdraai area of Gauteng, reports the Krugersdorp News. The Cradle is a popular paleoanthropological site about 50km northwest of Johannesburg. According to Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst, the man was airlifted after paramedics responded to reports of the shooting at about 10.30am.

A motorist was driving in the Cradle of Humankind looking for new hiking spots with his friend. They turned off and, a kilometre down the road, they heard someone crying out, “Help me.”

They alerted paramedics and shortly after arriving the wounded man was treated on scene by an advanced life-support paramedic. Due to the nature of his wounds, the Netcare 2 air ambulance was called to airlift him to a specialised medical facility.