AfriForum claims it has the list of farms that will be expropriated

On Sunday, AfriForum urged landowners to check a list on its website it claims contains the names of farms already identified by the ANC for expropriation without compensation.

Last week, the ruling party resolved to select 139 farms to expropriate without compensation.

The Afrikaner lobby group did not explain how it had come upon the information, which the ANC-led government has tried to keep secret.

According to AfriForum deputy CEO Ernst Roets, the list includes mostly farms, though a few smallholdings are also named.

The ANC announced last week it would be targeting these properties first as test cases for how land expropriation without compensation will be conducted. It’s understood the properties belong to white owners who were not willing to sell them to government after land claims were made on them.

The valuer-general is now likely to set a price of R0 when expropriating them.

When another Afrikaner lobby group, Sakeliga, demanded access to the list earlier this week, government turned them away, saying land expropriation without compensation would be handled confidentially between the individual land owners affected and government, according to rural development and land reform ministry head Mashile Mokono.