 
menu
South Africa 11.8.2018 06:05 pm

Six injured in KwaZulu-Natal R102 car crash

Citizen reporter

Paramedics say two cars travelling in the same direction were involved in a collision.

Six people were injured when two cars collided on the R102 near Palmview in Durban on Saturday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded to reports at 3.10pm of a collision on the R102 just past the Palmview intersection, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that two cars travelling in the same direction were involved in a collision. A total of six patients sustained various degrees of injuries in the collision.

All the injured people were treated on the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

 

Related Stories
ANC, IFP extend condolences to families of Melmoth / Empangeni bus crash victims 12.8.2018
Man dead after being knocked down by train in Randfontein 11.8.2018
One dead, 13 injured in KZN crash 9.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.