Six injured in KwaZulu-Natal R102 car crash

Six people were injured when two cars collided on the R102 near Palmview in Durban on Saturday afternoon, KwaZulu-Natal paramedics said.

Netcare 911 responded to reports at 3.10pm of a collision on the R102 just past the Palmview intersection, Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said.

Reports from the scene indicated that two cars travelling in the same direction were involved in a collision. A total of six patients sustained various degrees of injuries in the collision.

All the injured people were treated on the scene and transported by various ambulance services to hospital for further treatment, he said.

