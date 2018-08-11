 
South Africa 11.8.2018 11:52 am

Best pics and videos of the snow in SA and Lesotho

Citizen reporter
Snowy Sani Mountain Lodge - Sani Top. Picture: Soekie Swart‎/Facebook/Snow Report

Although these fleeting and beautiful scenes are enticing, travellers have been advised to be careful through Sani Pass.

Snow Report SA has been compiling the best photos and videos of the weekend’s snowy scenes after a cold front suddenly swept through the country on Thursday night.

Much of this snow will melt over the next few days.

More than 10cm of snow fell in parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho on Thursday evening and Friday morning. On the Lesotho mountains, snowfall of more than 20cm was reported.

Take a look at the stunning imagery that has emerged so far.

A nice view of the town of Rhodes in the Eastern Cape sent to us by Dave Walker.

Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

Wildebeesthoek, Ugie. Eastern Cape mountains looking lovely capped in snow. – Tony Tegg

Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

Bright blue skies over Mohale, Lesotho. Photo by Marle Theron.

Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

Sani Pass 11 August 2018

Sani Pass UPDATE: We have spoken to those at the top of Sani Pass and they tell us NO cars have made it up or down as yet today. The conditions are still snowy and slippery, so if you do make your way to the area today please be very careful.

Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

Some lovely views this morning at Premier Resort Sani Pass

Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

Wonderful photo of the landscape at Lesteng mine this morning in Lesotho – thanks to Quintin Wissink for sharing

Posted by Snow Report SA on Friday, 10 August 2018

 

