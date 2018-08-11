Best pics and videos of the snow in SA and Lesotho

Snow Report SA has been compiling the best photos and videos of the weekend’s snowy scenes after a cold front suddenly swept through the country on Thursday night.

Much of this snow will melt over the next few days.

More than 10cm of snow fell in parts of the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal and Lesotho on Thursday evening and Friday morning. On the Lesotho mountains, snowfall of more than 20cm was reported.

Take a look at the stunning imagery that has emerged so far.

Snowy mountains this morning in the North Eastern Cape Highland – photo by Tony Tegg pic.twitter.com/TZ75eYaPhl — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 11, 2018

Snow at Tiffindell ski resort in the Eastern Cape this morning. #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/vjdvwYAmPp — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 11, 2018

Gorgeous photo of Lake Naverone Drakensberg by Rohan Benadie pic.twitter.com/wZ9ZmfC5cr — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018

A nice view of the town of Rhodes in the Eastern Cape sent to us by Dave Walker. Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

Wildebeesthoek, Ugie. Eastern Cape mountains looking lovely capped in snow. – Tony Tegg Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

Bright blue skies over Mohale, Lesotho. Photo by Marle Theron. Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

Sani Pass 11 August 2018 Sani Pass UPDATE: We have spoken to those at the top of Sani Pass and they tell us NO cars have made it up or down as yet today. The conditions are still snowy and slippery, so if you do make your way to the area today please be very careful. Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

SANI NEWS: No cars have made it up yet. Sani Pass Tours are sending a car up soon to see if they can get there. @sanimountain pic.twitter.com/ochHBIRh4T — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018

Snow at Letseng mine in Lesotho. Still falling and the wind is gusting! pic.twitter.com/g9T3CPgbLQ — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018

Some lovely views this morning at Premier Resort Sani Pass Posted by Snow Report SA on Saturday, 11 August 2018

Snowing up at @sanimountain at the top of Sani Pass in Lesotho this morning. pic.twitter.com/YdLr4NBsTS — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018

Just next door to bushmans nek, it's so beautiful – Amber Lore #snow #southafrica pic.twitter.com/IbQGJiNaOo — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018

Snow at Mokhotlong, LEsotho this morning. PHoto via Tim Forssman #snow #Lesotho pic.twitter.com/WJG2DTVSME — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018

Photo from Myles Usher of Castleburn in the Southern Drakensberg this morning. pic.twitter.com/5XgZN2n9b7 — Snow Report SA (@SnowReportSA) August 10, 2018