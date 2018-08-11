 
South Africa 11.8.2018 10:05 am

WATCH: Unit 3 on fire at Kusile Power Station

Citizen reporter
Kusile Power Station during construction in March 2015. Picture: Charles Cilliers

The fabric filter plant at the plant in Mpumalanga caught fire on Friday.

Eskom confirmed overnight that a fire broke out at its Kusile Power Station on Friday evening, but it was extinguished with no casualties.

In a statement, the power utility said the fire broke out at Kusile Unit 3’s fabric filter plant between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, but was immediately extinguished by the power station’s fire team.

“The fire has been extinguished with no injuries sustained,” Eskom said.

The utility said the incident was under investigation.

Kusile is a coal-fired power plant under construction by state electricity utility Eskom, about 15 kilometres north of the existing Kendal Power Station near Witbank, Mpumalanga.

Its development has been characterised by reports of huge cost overruns and missed deadlines.

