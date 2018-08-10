Child dragged behind bakkie for more than 2km

A nine-year-old boy was left critically injured in Roodepoort on Thursday evening when he was dragged behind a bakkie for about 2.5km, reports Roodepoort Record.

According to Russel Meiring from ER24, paramedics were called to a filling station at the intersection of Main Reef and Roode Roads, where the bakkie had come to a stop.

Upon assessment, paramedics found the boy had sustained serious injuries to his back and buttocks.

He was treated for his injuries and provided with pain relief before he was transported to the Leratong Provincial Hospital.

It is believed the patient and his friends had jumped on to the back of the bakkie at an intersection.

The driver was completely unaware of the fact that the children had sneaked on to his vehicle. After travelling some distance, the boy attempted to jump off the vehicle, but his foot got caught in the cargo netting. The driver was allegedly alerted to the boy being dragged behind his vehicle by another motorist.

Local authorities will be investigating this incident further.

