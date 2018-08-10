Pretoria tavern owner jailed for two years for noise pollution

The owner of a Pretoria tavern has been sentenced to two years behind bars for noise pollution, the City of Tshwane said on Friday.

The city said 44-year-old Phillip Mabala was found guilty on 26 charges related to noise pollution by the Tshwane Municipal Court.

“The case against Mafata was brought to court by the City of Tshwane’s Municipal Health Services Section which is responsible for all environmental health complaints. It was based on the evidence by one of Mafata’s neighbours and city officers who visited the neighbour’s house to take noise measurements,” the city said.

Kenneth Sithebe, the complainant in the matter said the nature of Mafata’s business caused anguish in the neighbourhood because loud music was played until the early hours of the morning.

“The torture he inflicted on my family, causing us four years of sleepless nights, will hopefully come to an end. I am happy with the judgment. I hope it will send a strong message to those who operate their businesses at the expense of others, causing them serious psychological harm,” said Sithebe.

The city said the tavern owner was previously fined R12 000 for contravening the Gauteng Noise Control Regulations after he pleaded guilty to the charges.

