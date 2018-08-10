 
menu
South Africa 10.8.2018 02:51 pm

Malema tells Manana to be proud of being ‘gay’

Citizen reporter
Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg on 13 November 2017. The former Deputy Minister was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a R100k fine after pleading guilty to the assault of 3 women at a club called Cubana. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Former Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training Mduduzi Manana leaves the Randburg Magistrates Court in Johannesburg on 13 November 2017. The former Deputy Minister was sentenced to 12 months in prison or a R100k fine after pleading guilty to the assault of 3 women at a club called Cubana. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

Malema says Manana should be proud of who he is and not hide his ‘true identity’.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema has urged former ANC MP and ex-deputy minister of higher education Mduduzi Manana to embrace his sexuality and disclose that he is homosexual.

Speaking at the EFF Women’s Day commemorations on Thursday in KwaZulu-Natal, Malema urged Manana to be proud of his identity and not keep it concealed.

Malema was quoted in The Sowetan as saying Manana should, instead of laying his hands on women, show his strength at the EFF offices, where he would be taught a lesson.

The former MP was convicted of intent to commit grievous bodily harm late last year and fined R100 000 for assaulting women at Cubana nightclub in Fourways, north of Johannesburg.

Manana had been out with friends and his bodyguards when he got into an altercation with the women over a comment about him allegedly being gay.

The newspaper reported that attempts to get a comment from Manana were unsuccessful.

Meanwhile, following a public backlash on social media against Manana speaking at a fundraiser to fight gender-based violence, News24 reports that the organisers of the event have since removed the former deputy minister from being a panelist at the event.

One of the organisers told the website that Manana had been removed from the panel due to the outcry that followed their decision to feature him.

The organiser was quoted as saying it was “too soon” to include Manana on the panel, considering the fact that he had recently been convicted.

At the EFF Women’s Day commemorations, Malema also said it was questionable that President Cyril Ramaphosa would address women and say the government was doing everything in its power to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and then sit next to Manana the following day.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
100-year-old woman gets Women’s Month renovations courtesy of UAE 10.8.2018
Malema says Khensani’s ‘rapist’ should be charged with murder 9.8.2018
Women don’t vote for EFF, because we don’t make any sense – Malema 9.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.