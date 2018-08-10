WATCH: Pupil assaults teacher at Gauteng school

Two Lenasia Secondary School pupils have been suspended after a video of one of them assaulting a teacher went viral on social media.

In the video the pupil is seen touching the teacher’s buttocks in the classroom while others laugh.

The teacher then tries to brush his hand off.

Gauteng department of education has confirmed the incident and MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school earlier this week.

“MEC Panyaza Lesufi visited the school and conveyed his displeasure about the incident to the school management team and the entire school population.

“He spoke to the learner, accompanied him to his class, where the boy apologised to the educator and his peers. Subsequently, the MEC apologised to the educator. The MEC emphasised that this is an embarrassing incident which is not be tolerated in our schooling environment,” the department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

He said Lesufi also applauded the teacher on how he handled the incident.

Mabona revealed that both pupils were suspended on August 7, 2018, pending their disciplinary process schedule for August 17.

This is what OUR school teachers must endure. This happened in Lenasia secondary Posted by South Africa Uncut on Tuesday, 7 August 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.