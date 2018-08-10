KZN SPCA euthanise 73 dogs after mass distemper outbreak

A KwaZulu-Natal SPCA branch announced on Friday morning that 73 dogs had to be euthanised, in order to curb a debilitating outbreak of distemper, reports South Coast Herald.

A statement was released by committee and management of the Lower South Coast SPCA.

“It’s with a heavy heart that we can confirm that of this morning 73 dogs have had to offer up their lives to curb the spread of the dreadful disease.

“We are extremely hopeful that this amount will not increase. This has been an extremely difficult process to follow and one not taken lightly by management committee and staff.

“The kennel areas of the society will remain quarantined for the disinfection process until September 5. This will affect the boarding, viewing, walking and adoption of animals. The claiming of stray animals and usage of the veterinary clinic will reopen on Monday.”

As part of the new intake procedures to reduce the risk of this happening again, the SPCA explained that all stray dogs coming into the facility will be vaccinated upon arrival, and a booster vaccine will be administered after 14 days. Stray dogs will be quarantined for 21 days before being put up for possible adoption, the statement continues. “The cost of the vaccine will be added to the pound and microchip fee if a dog is claimed by its owner. If your dog has a microchip and you were immediately contactable, the fee will be waived if an up to date vaccination certificate can be provided. “We once again urge everyone to please have their dogs vaccinated against distemper.” The veterinary clinic will be not operational on Friday. If you have booked your animal for sterilisation, clinic staff will contact you to reschedule.

