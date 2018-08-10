Alleged drug-peddling cop, dealer bust in Limpopo

The fight against drug dealing and distribution of dagga was stepped up this week with the arrest of a police officer for allegedly smuggling dagga into a prison, and two other suspects for the possession and sale of large quantities of the illegal plant.

Warrant Officer Masilo Jimmy Rasekgoga, 47, briefly appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Rasekgoga, who is attached to Mankweng police station as a court orderly, was arrested on Tuesday morning allegedly smuggling dagga into the correctional centre in Polokwane.

“He faces charges of possession or use of drugs, dealing in drugs and supplying certain articles to offenders.

“He has been remanded in custody until his next appearance on Tuesday,” said the spokesperson for the police in Limpopo, Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

Meanwhile, in Groblersdal, a 30-year-old man was arrested and large quanties of dagga with an estimated street value of R500 000, as well as sets of car number plates, were seized.

Preliminary police investigations revealed the suspect was supplying the drugs around Mpumalanga and Limpopo provinces.

