Bafana star Khune thanks SA for prayers for Sbahle Mpisane after horror crash

South Africans have been sharing messages through Thursday wishing Sbahle Mpisane well after she was injured in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She is still in a Durban hospital, in ICU, after being involved in a horrific crash on Victoria Embankment.

She was critically injured when her car left the road, hit a pole and overturned. There has also been speculation that another passenger in the car may have been fatally injured, based on pictures of the scene that have been shared.

Mpisane is a well-known TV personality and fitness expert. Her boyfriend, star Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, has not spoken much yet about the incident, apart from thanking the country for their prayers in a recent post on Instagram.

Her fans have taken to social media with support messages using the hashtag #PrayForSbahle ever since horrific pictures from the accident scene emerged.

I understand Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a car accident but if you look at the pictures carefully someone lost their life from that exact accident.why isn't that person mentioned ? Or is he/she's life not important because their not famous ? #SbahleMpisane — royal_sweetness_ (@Royal_DeeThe1st) August 9, 2018

We join in prayer for Sbahle Mpisane @sbahle_mpisane who is fighting for her life in ICU after a car accident pic.twitter.com/QzWzJVZRKZ — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) August 9, 2018

Let's #PrayForSbahle Mpisane, she recently turned 25. Sbahle Mpisane is still young, may she get the rest & speedy recovery. A soul with infectious personality. ???????????? pic.twitter.com/qRdg5hQdZN — King Kether ???? (@KingKether) August 9, 2018

All you of those who are saying they won't #PrayForSbahle because she blocked you. Please go get a life outside of Twitter, and fix your heart. Sies — Unathi Mzizi???????????? (@unity_snobz) August 9, 2018

Let bow our heads and #PrayForSbahle Speedy Recovery. Our Ab Queen @sbahle_mpisane . In Jesus name she'll pull through. ???????? pic.twitter.com/QGk35U9tBY — Durbanyt Vodka™ (@Durbanyt) August 9, 2018

It is alleged that Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a horrific car accident in the early hours of this morning. I really hope she pulls through ???? my favourite fitness bunny bathong???? #PrayForSbahle pic.twitter.com/76wHSboxF8 — Mis Thato (@Thato_Chidi) August 9, 2018