Celebrities 9.8.2018 06:32 pm

Bafana star Khune thanks SA for prayers for Sbahle Mpisane after horror crash

Citizen reporter
Sbahle Mpisane and Itumeleng Khune. Picture: Instagram

The fitness expert and TV star’s car rolled in a terrible crash in Durban in the early hours of this morning.

South Africans have been sharing messages through Thursday wishing Sbahle Mpisane well after she was injured in a car crash in the early hours of Thursday morning.

She is still in a Durban hospital, in ICU, after being involved in a horrific crash on Victoria Embankment.

She was critically injured when her car left the road, hit a pole and overturned. There has also been speculation that another passenger in the car may have been fatally injured, based on pictures of the scene that have been shared.

Picture: Twitter

Mpisane is a well-known TV personality and fitness expert. Her boyfriend, star Bafana and Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune, has not spoken much yet about the incident, apart from thanking the country for their prayers in a recent post on Instagram.

Her fans have taken to social media with support messages using the hashtag #PrayForSbahle ever since horrific pictures from the accident scene emerged.

