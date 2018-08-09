Beware of email scam that threatens to expose your porn watching

Rick Crouch and Associates have warned South Africans of an email scam currently in circulation, reports the Highway Mail.

What has users worried is that the subject line in the email includes the recipient’s password or ID number.

Rick Crouch said the password could be one that had possibly been used at some point.

“The sender says they have used that password to hack your computer, install malware, and record video of you through your webcam.

“They say they will reveal your adult-website habits and send videos of you to your contacts unless you send them bitcoin, usually $1,200 or $3,800 worth,” said Crouch.

A Dutch security researcher examined a few dozen of the bitcoin addresses referenced in the emails and found that they had received in excess of $50 000 as of 19 July.

“You will notice that the password referred to is an old password that you may have used years ago. These passwords and user names most likely came from a data breach and have been circulating on the internet for some time. They’re hoping you’re scared enough to believe their story and send them bitcoin,” said Crouch.

“As the scam develops, there’s a good chance it may include credentials from a fresh breach, which would include updated information. Never ever pay any scammer; once you make that first payment, they will never go away,” he warned.

If you are still using the password being referenced in the email, Crouch urged residents to change the password immediately.