Women don’t vote for EFF, because we don’t make any sense – Malema

In an extraordinary admission during his Women’s Day address in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal on Thursday, EFF leader Julius Malema said he was aware that women, by and large, don’t vote for the EFF.

He said they knew most of their supporters were men.

However, the EFF was aware of the problem and was targeting the support of women, which he said would allow them to become the government of the country if they could succeed, since women are the majority in South Africa.

He said that women were important to them not only because of their numbers but because “women follow things that make sense”.

“The majority of EFF voters are men, and we can’t be proud of that. It means there is something wrong we are doing. Women are attracted to things that make sense. So it means we are not making sense – because the majority of EFF voters are men.”

He called for the EFF to always treat women with the utmost respect.

“Because those ones who are outside wanting to vote for you, they can see how you are treating your women in the EFF.

“We want a woman vote. Once we get the women vote … we are gone. We are going to be government here in Natal. We are not government in Natal because women are not voting for us. We must go out and prioritise the female vote.

“It’s there. It’s waiting for us. ”

He had earlier undertaken that if the EFF came to power, he would ensure that every woman in the country was given at least one hectare of arable land to farm with, as well as support to succeed with farming. Malema said the patriarchy of traditional leaders would also not be tolerated.

In addressing the scourge of rape, he referred to rapists as “mini-Zumas” and declared that any EFF member’s membership would be “terminated” the moment they were accused of rape. He also spoke out against so-called blessers, calling for them to be “killed” through offering better financial support to young women, especially students.

He slammed senior ANC member Baleka Mbete for having supported Cyril Ramaphosa’s presidency over Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s.

He once again declared that former president Jacob Zuma would end up in prison.

Malema had earlier spoken out against churches being used “to isolate women”.

