 
menu
South Africa 9.8.2018 09:27 am

ANC to investigate bishop for saying new premier is ‘murderer’ Mabuza’s girlfriend

Bridget Mpande
Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images

Deputy President David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images

The women’s league has said the accusation implies women can’t be leaders in their own right.

The ANC in Mpumalanga has said they will investigate Faith Harvest Bible leader Bishop Max Lazarus Hangwi Maumela for alleging that Deputy President David Mabuza, Mpumalanga’s former premier, is a murderer and that his girlfriend is now the premier.

This was declared by ANC spokesman Sasekani Manzini during a press conference held on Monday at “Che” Masilela House, reports the Lowvelder.

Maumela claimed that Premier Refilwe Mtshweni is allegedly Mabuza’s girlfriend, and that’s why she now has the top job, as a proxy for him to allegedly continue to rule the province directly.

Sasekani Manzini speaking at an ANC press conference in Mpumalanga. Picture: Lowvelder

He was addressing ANC members during a campaign for ANC chairman candidate David Dube in eMbalenhle near Secunda over the weekend.

ANCWL provincial secretary Lydia Moroane said it was unfair of Maumela to think women were not capable of leading in their own right.

“He accused us of using our bodies to get positions. He is undermining women.

“The role of the bishop is to pray, to ensure that the ANC can continue to lead, revolutionise our people and to better the party.

“I do not know if he forgot his role, which is to pray and work with the ANC. Having a female premier was supposed to be celebrated, especially by bishops, since this shows that their prayers have been answered,” she said.

Welcome Nkuna, the Ward 3 chairman in Mbombela, has opened a case against Maumela, claiming he defamed Mabuza.

Watch a video of the ANC press conference where they respond to the allegations below:

Related Stories
Man accused of flirting with Zuma’s rape accuser now DD Mabuza’s special adviser 7.8.2018
New York Times article says Mabuza ‘undercuts New Dawn’ more than anyone else 5.8.2018
These are Mpumalanga’s five worst municipalities ‘Mabuza left behind’ 3.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.