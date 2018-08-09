ANC to investigate bishop for saying new premier is ‘murderer’ Mabuza’s girlfriend

The ANC in Mpumalanga has said they will investigate Faith Harvest Bible leader Bishop Max Lazarus Hangwi Maumela for alleging that Deputy President David Mabuza, Mpumalanga’s former premier, is a murderer and that his girlfriend is now the premier.

This was declared by ANC spokesman Sasekani Manzini during a press conference held on Monday at “Che” Masilela House, reports the Lowvelder.

Maumela claimed that Premier Refilwe Mtshweni is allegedly Mabuza’s girlfriend, and that’s why she now has the top job, as a proxy for him to allegedly continue to rule the province directly.

He was addressing ANC members during a campaign for ANC chairman candidate David Dube in eMbalenhle near Secunda over the weekend.

ANCWL provincial secretary Lydia Moroane said it was unfair of Maumela to think women were not capable of leading in their own right.

“He accused us of using our bodies to get positions. He is undermining women.

“The role of the bishop is to pray, to ensure that the ANC can continue to lead, revolutionise our people and to better the party.

“I do not know if he forgot his role, which is to pray and work with the ANC. Having a female premier was supposed to be celebrated, especially by bishops, since this shows that their prayers have been answered,” she said.

Welcome Nkuna, the Ward 3 chairman in Mbombela, has opened a case against Maumela, claiming he defamed Mabuza.

Watch a video of the ANC press conference where they respond to the allegations below: