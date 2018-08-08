Well-known writer mugged, beaten up; complains Discovery refuses to help him

Well-known Cape Town-based author, freelance writer and editor TO Molefe recently found himself the victim of crime, and posted photos of the aftermath of his injuries on Twitter on Wednesday.

He contacted Discovery Health’s CEO, Jonathan Broomberg, directly on Twitter to ask him to intervene in an apparent dispute with the medical scheme service, which was refusing to pay for the costs of his emergency room treatment, hospitalisation and recovery.

Molefe said he’d been assaulted by three muggers and was hit by a car as he tried to get away.

Hi @jonnybroomberg. I was beaten up by 3 muggers and hit by a car as I fled. This is me, after. @Discovery_SA's trying cynically by any means to avoid paying for ER, hospitalisation and future treatment. Lodging a dispute now. Deeply disappointed that you put profits over people. pic.twitter.com/eWhykBeJC0 — TO Molefe (@tomolefe) August 8, 2018

Broomberg quickly responded to him, only to later inform him that, according to their records, Molefe hadn’t been part of their scheme since April and so couldn’t be covered. The same message was repeated by Discovery’s official Twitter account.

As you are aware, your membership terminated in April of this year. You were therefore not a member of the medical scheme and hence not covered at the time of your injuries. This is the reason the scheme is unable to pay for your care. — Jonathan Broomberg (@jonnybroomberg) August 8, 2018

While some on Twitter advised Molefe to accept his fate and bad luck, others said they remained suspicious of the scheme provider and were also not happy with Discovery.

This is almost the same answer I received with my car claim, although debit went through. @Discovery_SA put money ahead of members and their property. I WILL NEVER ENCOURAGE ANYONE TO JOIN THIS S%$#. — Napster (@karembeu25) August 8, 2018

Noooo Aydontbhilivith, no ways you'd get black twirra mad at Discovery kanti you not even a member.

I wish you well with your recovery ke kodwa. — Thandiswa (@ThandiZi) August 8, 2018

So sorry speed recovery pic.twitter.com/aio85a2rCS — Babe's WoMxhosa (@siya_mkangala) August 8, 2018

Granted Discovery has responded and quite clearly their name dragged in the mud for nothing. Can Molefe be decent enough to apologize. We grew up at a time when innocent people would be necklaced and you sir remind me of lives lost due to untruths and half truths. — kk (@boyabeny_out) August 8, 2018

So sorry to hear about your terrible experience. Mugged, hit by a car and mugged again, this time by Discovery. You never know how good your Medical Aid is until you need them. SA needs to know what happens in your case. Please keep us updated. — Linda (@linda_whealan) August 8, 2018