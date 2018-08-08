 
South Africa 8.8.2018 05:00 pm

WATCH: Drunk policeman caught on camera

Citizen Reporter
A police officer who was pulled over after he was seen driving drunk on the highway.

A police officer who was pulled over after he was seen driving drunk on the highway.

A man caught on camera acting drunk outside the Sandton police station has been confirmed to be a police officer.

It has been discovered that a man shown on video lying down on the pavement and acting drunk outside the Sandton police station is a policeman.

According to TimesLive, Gauteng police have confirmed that the man is an off-duty officer.

The police said the incident occurred on July 13.

At the time, the DA was at the station to lay charges of fraud‚ racketeering and corruption against Vele Investments, the majority shareholders of VBS Mutual Bank, as well as executives of the bank itself.

“It has since been confirmed that the man on the video is a police member who was off duty and on vacation leave on the day of the incident‚” said Gauteng police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

According to Peters, Gauteng police commissioner lieutenant-general Deliwe de Lange has called for an urgent departmental investigation into the matter to take place.

