South Africa 8.8.2018 10:45 am

Gatvol Malema wants Trollip out of mayoral seat

Gopolang Chawane
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) party leader Julius Malema (2nd L) speaks flanked by Democratic Alliance (DA) party leader Mmusi Maimane (L), United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa (2nd R) and Corne Mulder (R) of the Freedom Front Plus (FF+), as they give a press conference. / AFP PHOTO / RODGER BOSCH

The EFF has relooked at its plan, and believes the first priority now is removing the mayor.

Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF) commander-in-chief Julius Malema wants to go back to the drawing board on its coalition government at the Nelson Mandela Bay metro and remove Mayor Athol Trollip.

Malema’s decision comes after months of infighting within the coalition-led metro.

The commander-in-chief made it clear he wanted to separate from the Democratic Alliance (DA) after they did not support the motion for land expropriation without compensation in Parliament.

During his address of EFF supporters at the Standard Bank Arena in March, Malema made it clear the EFF and the DA were never friends.

“All of you combined can go to hell, we don’t care about white feelings.”

“Trollip deserves nothing from us. We don’t hate white people, we just love black people,” Malema said.

According to a Jacaranda FM report, the EFF’s Yoliswa Yako recently said the EFF wanted someone in the mayoral seat who was pro-poor and pro-Nelson Mandela Bay.

She said the manner in which budgets were being put together benefited a certain demographic, presumably white or well-off residents, and did not speak to the majority of the people of the Bay.

Yako, who said the party was ready to remove Trollip, believes council speaker Jonathan Lawack is set to schedule a council meeting to discuss a motion of no confidence in Trollip on Friday.

 

