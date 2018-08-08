 
menu
South Africa 8.8.2018 09:29 am

Richards Bay women to march in heels against gender violence

Conelia Harry
Zululand women will support the #onevoice walk on Thursday

Zululand women will support the #onevoice walk on Thursday

The movement will see hundreds of women join in unity against the plight of women abuse.

Women from all walks of life, backgrounds and communities are invited to support the #OneVoice Walk against gender violence on Thursday at 10am in Richards Bay, reports the Zululand Observer.

The walk starts at the grass patch in front of the Richards Bay Road Lodge and ends at the circus site opposite the City of uMhlathuze Civic Centre.

ALSO READ: No ANC colours, no #TotalShutdown march – ANC Women’s League

Event organiser Tracey-Ann Buckley Aggett, a Mrs Universe 2016 runner-up, is calling on the local business community to support the event and promote their businesses or companies at the finish line.

Women and men from all communities are invited to attend and there will be prize giveaways as well.

Contact Tracey-Anne on 071 8716744 for more information.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Women don’t vote for EFF, because we don’t make any sense – Malema 9.8.2018
Ramaphosa says SA in grip of violent war on women 9.8.2018
98-year-old woman has her home refurbished by government 9.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.