Richards Bay women to march in heels against gender violence

Women from all walks of life, backgrounds and communities are invited to support the #OneVoice Walk against gender violence on Thursday at 10am in Richards Bay, reports the Zululand Observer.

The walk starts at the grass patch in front of the Richards Bay Road Lodge and ends at the circus site opposite the City of uMhlathuze Civic Centre.

Event organiser Tracey-Ann Buckley Aggett, a Mrs Universe 2016 runner-up, is calling on the local business community to support the event and promote their businesses or companies at the finish line.

Women and men from all communities are invited to attend and there will be prize giveaways as well.

Contact Tracey-Anne on 071 8716744 for more information.

