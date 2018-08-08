 
South Africa 8.8.2018 09:15 am

Centurion drug lab busted as suspects cook up fresh tik batch

Eliot Mahlase
Methamphetamine manufacturing equipment is seen in an empty swimming pool at a crime scene on a small holding in Erasmia, 6 August 2018, after an intelligence-driven operation led to the arrest of three suspects Police also discovered a methamphetamine (Tik) laboratory on the premises, Pretoria. Photos: Jacques Nelles

Two of the three suspects were wanted for other crimes.

Three people have been arrested during a massive drug lab bust in Erasmia, the Centurion Rekord reports.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the trio were busted on Sunday for manufacturing drugs.

“When we got to the lab, we found the suspects makinga  drug batch. The drugs were in the process of being made and it looked like they were manufacturing tik,” he said.

Photos: Jacques Nelles

“Two of the three were wanted in connection with serious charges. One had been arrested for the same operation early this year while the other had been nabbed for armed robbery in Pretoria.

“At this stage, we can’t rule out more arrests.”

Photos: Jacques Nelles

The owner of the property would be questioned as well, he said.

Photos: Jacques Nelles

