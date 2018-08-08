Centurion drug lab busted as suspects cook up fresh tik batch

Three people have been arrested during a massive drug lab bust in Erasmia, the Centurion Rekord reports.

Provincial police spokesperson Brigadier Vishnu Naidoo said the trio were busted on Sunday for manufacturing drugs.

“When we got to the lab, we found the suspects makinga drug batch. The drugs were in the process of being made and it looked like they were manufacturing tik,” he said.

“Two of the three were wanted in connection with serious charges. One had been arrested for the same operation early this year while the other had been nabbed for armed robbery in Pretoria.

“At this stage, we can’t rule out more arrests.”

The owner of the property would be questioned as well, he said.

