No end in sight for Gautrain strike as Untu rejects offers

The Gauteng strike is continuing, as the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration’s (CCMA) attempt to intervene in the wage deadlock between Bombela Operating Company – which operates the Gautrain – and trade union Untu has been unsuccessful.

The union abandoned discussions and rejected two additional, enhanced offers tabled by Bombela, both of which made provision for an incentive bonus, which Untu had been requesting.

Bombela said in a statement it received a new demand from Untu today, which now equates to an increase of 16.6% instead of 19.5%. The company says it remains available to meet at short notice with the CCMA’s commissioners and the union to discuss the new demand.

However, the company says it is encouraged by the willingness of numerous non-unionised workers to return to work. It adds it has great empathy for its workers and their loss of income as the no-work, no-pay strike continues into its second week.

“With non-unionised workers returning to work, we will be in a position to further enhance the current reduced service we offer in line with our contingency plan,” it added.

“The company remains concerned by the detrimental effect that the strike is having not only on workers in terms of their loss of income, but also to our passengers, as well as the economy as a whole,” the statement read.

“We appreciate the fact that many of our customers use the Gautrain as their only mode of transport. We have therefore remained committed, willing and available to return to negotiations in order to find an amicable solution to the current wage deadlock.

“We would also like to reiterate the calls made by Untu for intimidation and attempted acts of sabotage to be stopped with immediate effect.

“In addition to working with the relevant authorities to apprehend those involved in criminal acts in an attempt to sabotage the service, the Company has reinforced safety and security measures to ensure that workers, passengers and Gautrain assets are not compromised.

“Safety and security remains a key priority at this time. Any person found to be involved in such criminal activity will be prosecuted,” the statement concluded.

