South Africa 7.8.2018 04:45 pm

WATCH: Muggers choke, rob man in Joburg’s Small Street centre

Gopolang Chawane

The video shows the robbers surrounding the victim with people watching in shock.

A video that shows a man allegedly being choked and robbed of his valuables in Johannesburg has surfaced.

The brazen robbers target the man seconds into the video. The apparent attack happened in the Small Street retail centre near Commissioner Street in Johannesburg’s CBD.

The victim is seen evidently briefly passing out. The robbers take his valuables before he comes to again, looking dazed.

No one appears interested in helping him.

Small Street is known for a row of retail shops selling clothes.

It is unclear when the footage was taken.

Onlookers watch the incident until the robbers flee, unbothered.

The faces of the robbers are not clear in the video.

 

