Man found hanging from tree in Kempton Park

The cause of a man’s death is being investigated after he was found hanging from a tree in Edleen on Monday morning, Kempton Express reports.

According to Capt Lesibana Molokomme, spokesperson for Norkem Park SAPS, police members were patrolling CR Swart Drive at around 10.15am when community members pointed them towards the scene.

READ MORE: High school learner kills himself after school calls him a ‘pervert’

“The victim was found hanging from a tree in an open veld,” Molokomme said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

A community member alerted Kempton Express about the incident, stating she saw many police cars at the scene while en route to Kempton Park.

The body was identified and the family had been informed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android