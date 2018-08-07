 
menu
South Africa 7.8.2018 03:46 pm

Man found hanging from tree in Kempton Park

Paula-Ann Smit
CR Swart Drive. Image: Kempton Express

CR Swart Drive. Image: Kempton Express

The body was identified and the family had been informed.

The cause of a man’s death is being investigated after he was found hanging from a tree in Edleen on Monday morning, Kempton Express reports.

According to Capt Lesibana Molokomme, spokesperson for Norkem Park SAPS, police members were patrolling CR Swart Drive at around 10.15am when community members pointed them towards the scene.

READ MORE: High school learner kills himself after school calls him a ‘pervert’

“The victim was found hanging from a tree in an open veld,” Molokomme said.

Paramedics were called to the scene, where the man was pronounced dead.

A community member alerted Kempton Express about the incident, stating she saw many police cars at the scene while en route to Kempton Park.

The body was identified and the family had been informed.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Kempton Park woman allegedly kidnapped, held in Birchleigh North veld 7.8.2018
Two armed robberies in three days at Kempton Park shopping centre 7.8.2018
Kempton Park police unit lacks investigating officers, DNA kits 2.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.