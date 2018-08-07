Driver keeps Uber cool as his car is targeted by robbers

A man was recently mugged after he and his fiancé were followed home in their Uber, Sandton Chronicle reports.

The fiancé recounted the incident that happened on July 21 just before 9pm when they were followed by three men in a white Mazda.

She said they were at her sister’s house in Craighall Park and requested an Uber to take them home.

When they stopped at a traffic light on William Nicol Drive, they saw a vehicle with three men looking at them but did not think anything about it.

“We drove on to our house in Bryanston and as we stopped at the gate we saw the car come speeding up to us. I was still in the car but my fiancé was already out.”

She said they jumped out with firearms. “The Uber driver drove off with me in the car and said he had to get us to safety.”

They drove up the road where they saw a security guard and asked him for help. “The driver kept calm and called the police and after that, we drove back down the road.”

“When we got there my fiancé was sitting on the sidewalk, they had taken his watch, cellphone, wallet and his cap.”

She said they told him to lie down and they searched his entire body for valuables. “Just as they were leaving, the one guy took his cap too.”

Captain Makgowanyana Maja, spokesperson at the Randburg Police Station said a case of armed robbery is being investigated.