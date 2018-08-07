Winner of R145m PowerBall jackpot claims his money

The winner of the biggest PowerBall jackpot in South African history has claimed his R145 million prize.

Lottery operator Ithuba said the winner made contact with them telephonically on Monday and visited their offices on Tuesday.

The man bought his winning ticket for R20 at a filling station in Evander, Mpumalanga.

Ithuba is under no obligation to release details of winners unless they agree to have their identities made known. The organisation also provides counselling to winners of more than R50 000 to help them deal with the big changes and unique challenges being a winner brings.

The winning numbers on Friday were 1, 15, 23, 24, 35 with a PowerBall of 4.

In January a Lotto jackpot of R110 million was won by four people.