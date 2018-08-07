PHOTOS: Protesters call for former health MECs Hlongwa and Mahlangu’s heads

Health activism group Treatment Action Campaign (TAC) marched to the Gauteng legislature on Tuesday morning to demand the removal of former health MECs and current members of the provincial legislature, Qedani Mahlangu and Brian Hlongwa.

Mahlangu, the former Gauteng member of the executive committee (MEC) for health and social development, resigned over her role in the deaths of 144 psychiatric patients in the Life Esidimeni tragedy, while Hlongwa is accused of facilitating corruption amounting to about R1.2 billion within the Gauteng health department during his tenure.

The Citizen reported on Monday that hundreds of TAC members alongside Corruption Watch were planning to march to the Gauteng legislature, where they would demand the removal of the former health MECs.

The TAC wants the two removed after their recent election to the ANC Gauteng provincial executive committee.

“A recently published report details the extent to which Hlongwa enabled the hollowing out the department’s coffers. Both former MECs of Health contributed to the collapse of the Gauteng health system,” the TAC said.

The main opposition Democratic Alliance on Tuesday said it would support the march.

“It is now 47 days since the special investigating unit report was made public that implicates Hlongwa in massive corruption, but he has still not been fired,” said DA Gauteng shadow health MEC Jack Bloom.

