Man accused of flirting with Zuma’s rape accuser now DD Mabuza’s special adviser

Deputy President David Mabuza has been having a tough week. The New York Times wrote a damning article about the politician, accusing him of corruption and maladministration. Now he has come under fire for his controversial choice of Mulani Mphego as special adviser.

Mphego’s past as a crime intelligence boss has been marked by two significant controversies.

He was accused of interfering with witnesses during late former police commissioner Jackie Selebi’s corruption case. He was also mentioned in Redi Tlhabi’s book Khwezi as having flirted with Fezekile Khuzwayo, Jacob Zuma’s rape accuser, while she was under police protection. Mphego has denied this.

The book details how Mphego asked Khuzwayo to sit on his lap, later attempting to use the incident to portray her as a “loose woman” who had initiated sex with Zuma.

Mabuza’s spokesperson Thami Ngwenya confirmed Mphego’s appointment to News24.

According to Ngwenya, Mphego’s role will involve liaising with “stakeholders that the deputy president deals with in the execution of his responsibilities, especially in priority programmes assigned to him that include HIV/Aids, land reform and engagement with traditional leadership”.

Ngwenya said Mphego would not be a political adviser, instead advising on “priority programmes”.

Asked about Mphego’s past, Ngwenya said: “Nothing untoward that would undermine his contribution to the work of building a prosperous nation has been brought to the attention of the office of the deputy president.”

“As things stand, we are looking forward to him joining and bolstering the team of the office of the deputy president, and we are confident that he will make the work of government effective,” he continued.

A Saturday feature in major US publication The New York Times (NYT) was scathing of Deputy President David Mabuza, “a former math teacher” who has “become one of the most powerful figures in the African National Congress”.