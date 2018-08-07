ANC government is as brutal as the apartheid state – Numsa

The National Union of Metalworkers (Numsa) has likened the ANC government’s handling of the recent #totalshutdown marches to the ways of the apartheid state.

In a series of tweets posted on Monday night, the union condemned Police Minister Bheki Cele and the police management for allegedly wanting to charge #totalshutdown protesters.

Organisers of the march alleged they had been informed of charges against them and had been told to hand themselves over to the police.

On Monday, national police commissioner General Khehla Sitole said the authorities decided to close the case opened against the organisers of last week’s protests.

He said: “At no stage was the SAPS management informed that the protesters have transgressed in any way before, during or after the protest march. Therefore, SAPS management finds it surprising that a case of such a nature would be opened.”

On Monday night, Numsa said it viewed the charges as an attempt to victimise the organisers of the #totalshutdown protests.

NUMSA condemns the police minister & SAPS for wanting to charge the organizers of #TheTotalShutdown. We condemn the .@MYANC government for victimizing the leadership of this organization. They are just as backward & brutal as the Apartheid state! .@SAFTU_media .@WomenProtestSA — NUMSA (@Numsa_Media) August 6, 2018

“The apartheid government attacked the women’s movement of 1956 who marched to the Union Buildings to protest against the backward racist system. We have noted that the @MYANC govt has adopted the same tactic as our oppressors. @WomenProtestSA #HandsOffTheTotalShutdown,” the union said.

