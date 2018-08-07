High school learner kills himself after school calls him a ‘pervert’

Shortly after pleading for a second chance to reform during a disciplinary hearing, a timid 17-year-old pupil was found hanged with his school tie in the kitchen of his Westcliff home on Tuesday, reports Rising Sun Chatsworth.

Chatsworth Secondary School pupil Matthew Joash David has been described as a humble and introverted youngster who will be missed by a host of family and friends.

Speaking to journalists, his devastated mother, Judy David, who buried her youngest child on Saturday, recalled the last moments she spent with her son.

“Matthew and I went to the school to collect his report. We waited for two to three hours for the principal to meet with us and issue the report card. When we were eventually called into his office, my son and I had unknowingly walked into a disciplinary hearing. The principal, teachers and the governing body chairman were present to resolve an issue with Matthew,” she said.

According to David, her son was not given a chance to defend himself, and derogatory words were used by the principal. David also stated that this was the first time she was informed of any behavioural problems regarding her son.

“Matthew was called a pervert, and when he tried to justify himself, the principal told him to shut up. The principal told Matthew that he is wasting his time and that my child is destined for death or jail.

“Matthew began sobbing and put both his hands together and begged them for a second chance. After the meeting, he was given a letter to visit a social worker, and was told that he is not wanted back in the school. We had no choice but to leave. We took a taxi and on our way home, Matthew met some of his friends and began to cry when he saw them. He said he can’t handle being victimised any more. He said this was the last straw,” the traumatised mother added.

The 55-year-old mother added Matthew walked home before her and locked himself in the house.

“I was locked outside, but through the glass door, I could see our dog frantically running around. I began knocking on the door and calling out for Matthew, but there was no answer. A neighbour got a ladder and climbed inside the window. He found my son hanging by his tie and cut the tie down. My son would have still been alive today, if he was just given a second chance,” Judy concluded.

Governing body chairman of the school Kayroon Ebrahim declined to comment. Principal A Lukhan was contacted, but was unable to comment due to the matter being handed over to the department of education.

The department’s Kwazi Mthethwa said: “The department offers heartfelt condolences to the family and friends. We also wish to state that any form of abuse experienced should be reported to law enforcement. The department is appealing for more information regarding the situation.”

Meanwhile, cluster communications officer of the eThekwini Inner South, Captain Cheryl Pillay said an inquest docket was being investigated.

“A 17-year-old child committed suicide by hanging at his home in Westcliff, Chatsworth. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics,” she said.

