Two armed robberies in three days at Kempton Park shopping centre

In three days, two Cavendish Glen Shopping Centre stores were robbed at gunpoint, reports Kempton Express.

Capt Jethro Mtshali, spokesperson for the Kempton Park SAPS, confirmed that the video outlet Mr Video was robbed on Saturday evening at around 7.30pm, and clothing store PEP at around 11.40am on Monday morning.

“About four suspects held [Mr Video] staff at gunpoint, before they robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash,” Mtshali said.

On Monday, three suspects held two staff members at gunpoint. They also took an undisclosed amount of cash and several cellphones. Mtshali added that it was unclear what car they were driving.