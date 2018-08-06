 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2018 07:28 pm

Top cop closes ‘unfounded’ docket against #TotalShutdown protesters

Citizen reporter
President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing #TotalShutdown protesters outside the Union Buldings, 1 August 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing #TotalShutdown protesters outside the Union Buldings, 1 August 2018, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Allegations by some protesters that cops had violated them during the protest ‘is also being viewed very seriously’, General Sitole’s office said.

The National Commissioner of Police General Khehla John Sitole has decided to close the case opened against the organisers of last week’s #TotalShutdown protests as being unfounded, his office says in a statement.

This after the organisers said they had been informed of charges against them and had been told to hand themselves over to the police.

Although we feel this is somewhat an attack on the movement, we shall follow procedures and abide by the law accordingly,” they said.

In a statement, the movement appealed for support from all partners and those in solidarity with their movement and called for government to treat gender-based violence as a crisis during this time.

They also said they would like to remind the state that the march was targeted at gender-based violence, femicide, and the harassment of women.

However, General Sitole intervened because “at no stage was the SAPS management informed that the protesters have transgressed in any way before, during or after the protest march. Therefore, SAPS management finds it surprising that a case of such a nature would be opened”.

“In light of this, a decision has been taken to close this docket as being unfounded,” the statement from his office said.

“Furthermore, the allegations made by some of the protesters that they have allegedly been violated by police during the protest is also being viewed very seriously by police management.

“At least four cases against police have been opened in this regard and these cases will be treated with the priority they deserve,” the statement concluded.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police officer in court for ‘smuggling’ dagga into prison 8.8.2018
KwaZulu-Natal cops searching for killers of four men 5.8.2018
Bloemfontein police’s ‘house of shame’ 2.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.