Top cop closes ‘unfounded’ docket against #TotalShutdown protesters

The National Commissioner of Police General Khehla John Sitole has decided to close the case opened against the organisers of last week’s #TotalShutdown protests as being unfounded, his office says in a statement.

This after the organisers said they had been informed of charges against them and had been told to hand themselves over to the police.

“Although we feel this is somewhat an attack on the movement, we shall follow procedures and abide by the law accordingly,” they said.

In a statement, the movement appealed for support from all partners and those in solidarity with their movement and called for government to treat gender-based violence as a crisis during this time.

They also said they would like to remind the state that the march was targeted at gender-based violence, femicide, and the harassment of women.

However, General Sitole intervened because “at no stage was the SAPS management informed that the protesters have transgressed in any way before, during or after the protest march. Therefore, SAPS management finds it surprising that a case of such a nature would be opened”.

“In light of this, a decision has been taken to close this docket as being unfounded,” the statement from his office said.

“Furthermore, the allegations made by some of the protesters that they have allegedly been violated by police during the protest is also being viewed very seriously by police management.

“At least four cases against police have been opened in this regard and these cases will be treated with the priority they deserve,” the statement concluded.

