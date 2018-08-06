John Kani questions why apartheid leaders didn’t get Zuma treatment

South African theatre legend John Kani took to Twitter to question why apartheid leaders such as PW Botha, FW de Klerk, Adriaan Vlok and Magnus Malan were never made to stand trial for crimes committed under apartheid.

The stalwart of local and international stage, film and television said that seeing Jacob Zuma facing justice made him wonder why those guilty of enforcing apartheid didn’t receive the same treatment.

Seeing JZ Zuma sitting alone in the dock during his trail I could not help wondering why I never saw PW Botha, FW de Klerk, Adriaan Vlok, Magnus Malan, the list goes on, in the same situation. These men stole a country with all its wealth. Murdered thousands. — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) July 30, 2018

Kani stressed that he was not implying that Zuma should not stand trial, rather that the apartheid leaders he listed should have been brought to justice much like Zuma is currently being.

I am so glad you actually got my point. Justice must prevail, at the same time there are other people I believe should have been also tried with JZ for their crimes against humanity. — JohnKani (@JohnKani2) August 1, 2018

Best known recently for his role in US super-hero film Black Panther, Kani is also famous for his work as an anti-apartheid performer with Athol Fugard and Winston Ntshona.

Ntshona passed away last week at 76.

The playwright and actor’s son Lawula confirmed that the award-winning theatre performer and creator died at 8am on Thursday after an eight-year battle with illness.

Tributes immediately began pouring in for the man who founded the Serpent Players theatre group in Port Elizabeth in 1965 with Fugard and Kani.

This weekend it was revealed that a new book makes shocking allegations about one of the men mentioned by Kani, Magnus Malan. The book claims that Malan was a paedophile who, along with two other apartheid leaders and a businessman, preyed on mostly coloured underage South African boys.

According to the book Bird Island, near Port Elizabeth, in 1980s was the scene of “fishing excursions” by apartheid government officials. The men were always accompanied by young boys, and a book coming out today reveals why: the boys were given food and booze just before they would be abused in sex orgies.

