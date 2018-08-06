 
South Africa 6.8.2018 03:56 pm

Empangeni to pilot recycling project

Orrin Singh

The town of Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal has received yellow plastic bags, which should be filled with clean recyclables.

A pilot recycling project will commence this week for Empangeni residents, Zululand Observer reports.

Last week, the City of uMhlathuze Waste Management Services issued residents in the Nyala Park and Grantham Park areas with yellow plastic bags.

According to the City, the yellow plastic bags should be filled with clean recyclables and placed for removal on the verge during the removal day.

Residents are expected to put their yellow bags out from Thursday for collection.

The Kerb Recycling Project will see recyclables being collected by Informal Waste Pickers.

What goes into the yellow bags?

• Paper/cardboard, magazines, newspapers

• Plastics

• Cans

• Tetra packs e.g milk cartons

• Glass bottles

What not to put into yellow bags?

• Food waste

• Metal, iron bars or batteries

• Green waste

• Electronic waste

• Clothing

