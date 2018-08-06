Mshoza ‘misses’ her allegedly abusive husband, has ‘forgiven’ him

Kwaito star Mshoza says she has forgiven her estranged husband, adding that she misses him and prays for him.

Earlier this year, Daily Sun reported that the musician, real name Nomasonto Maswanganyi, had left her husband Thuthukani Mvula and accused him of assaulting her and cheating. Mvula, who has denied the allegations, was released on R5 000 bail at the time after handing himself in to police.

“Emotionally I am in a space where I have forgiven him. Obviously as a person that I stayed with for three years‚ I can’t lie now and say I don’t miss him. I do and I pray for him. I pray that he will stop doing what he is doing. I don’t want to lie‚ I do check on him. I know that people will think I am hypocritical but I do check on him‚” she told TshisaLIVE.

In May, The Citizen reported that the kwaito hitmaker had moved on from her relationship with Mvula, and had found love in the hands of a Tlhabe Mbhele, a police detective.

Mshoza said at the time that Mbhele has shown her what love is. She met the detective in January this year, after she was arrested for speeding.

It was when she reached out to husband Mvula for bail money and attended court appearances as a result of further legal action related to the charges that she met her new man.

Tlhabe is reported to have even brought her lunch during the lengthy court appearances.

“We talked and became friends,” Mshoza said.

She said the detective became her support, adding that meeting him made her realise she was trapped in a loveless marriage.

The kwaito songstress was reported to be in hiding from Mvula, who she claimed sent hitmen to attack her in Phuthaditjhaba, Free State.

In May, The Citizen reported that Mshoza reached out to Babes Wodumo – real name Bongekile Simelane – following allegations of abuse.

In the open letter, Mshoza says: “Wounds are internally painful, yet we pretend all is well.”

“Last night when I heard about your current situation, I couldn’t sleep. Asking myself what have we done wrong? Who do we turn to? I know how hurt you are probably feeling. Talking about an abuse is not an easy subject. Whether coerced or not, it is still a painful topic …”

Mshoza also wrote that when a man called you useless, not good enough or just plain stupid, they never changed.

“… Men like that never change. Never internalise negativity, no matter who is spewing the hate. The only remedy to such treatment is to leave. I found my voice, and decided to end things …”

“See you soon my Princess. From your Queen,” Mshoza signed off.

