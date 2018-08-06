Strong winds and showers forecast for Pretoria

The SA weather service has predicted strong winds and isolated thundershowers for Pretoria this week, it told Centurion Rekord.

“We are expecting strong winds on Thursday afternoon and evening,” said forecaster Puseletso Mofokeng.

He also said a 30% chance of isolated thundershowers was predicted for Friday.

Gauteng Today 's Weather overview: 6.8.2018 pic.twitter.com/MurmtRn0qS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) August 6, 2018

“Temperatures for Monday are expected to reach a maximum of 27°C,” he said, adding Tuesday was expected to be clear in the morning but scattered clouds were expected in the afternoon.

Temperatures were expected to be between 7°C and 27°C.

Wednesday is expected to be warm with a minimum of 11°C and a maximum of 26°C.

Temperatures for Thursday are expected to peak at 22°C with a minimum of 8°C, accompanied by strong winds.

Friday will start off with a minimum of 9°C and reach a maximum of 23°C.

