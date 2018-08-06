 
South Africa 6.8.2018 12:39 pm

DA to lay assault charges against ANC members in Hammanskraal

Citizen reporter
Democratic Alliance Supporters (DA) dance in the rain on the lawns of Zoo Lake in Johannesburg on 5 October 2017. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia.

The party alleges its branch chairperson was so badly beaten that he has gone partly deaf.

In a statement on Monday, the DA said they would be laying charges of assault against ANC members who beat up their branch chair of Ward 49 in Hammanskraal, Tshwane.

Councillor Michael Shackleton alleged that Lesiba Lephalakala was reportedly assaulted so badly by ANC members in the ward that “he still has trouble hearing out of his right ear”.

“He had to leave his home to stay elsewhere that night as he feared that they would kill him.”

Shackleton said the ANC members in question allegedly told him they didn’t want to see the DA in the ward again.

“This is another example of the state lawlessness and chaos in the ANC. The DA will lay criminal charges of assault against the ANC at the Hammanskraal Police Station on Harry Gwala Avenue.”

He said they would not tolerate violence and intimidation in any form.

“Those responsible must face the full might of the law and the ANC leadership must act against this thuggery.”

