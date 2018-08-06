 
menu
South Africa 6.8.2018 12:25 pm

WATCH: Metro buses on fire at Eldorado Park depot

Zoë Van Rooyen
Buses up in flames. Image: Westside Eldos

Buses up in flames. Image: Westside Eldos

Eight buses were set alight and completely burnt on Monday morning.

Eight buses have been set alight at the Metro bus depot in Eldorado Park Ext 6, Westside-Eldos reports.

According to eyewitnesses, two young boys were seen making a fire in a veld next to the depot. Soon after, the buses next to the fence caught fire.

READ MORE: Bus catches fire in Pretoria, draws scores of onlookers

A fire engine arrived almost half an hour later, but the eight buses were completely burnt. While waiting for the fire brigade to arrive, police officials tried to put out the flames with a hose from a police nyala.

Listen to the audio from one of the eyewitnesses:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android

Related Stories
Recycling company ablaze in Germiston 8.8.2018
Roodepoort women lauded as heroes for fighting raging veldfire 7.8.2018
11 killed after twin fires unite to form California’s largest wildfire 7.8.2018

 

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.