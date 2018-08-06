WATCH: Metro buses on fire at Eldorado Park depot

Eight buses have been set alight at the Metro bus depot in Eldorado Park Ext 6, Westside-Eldos reports.

According to eyewitnesses, two young boys were seen making a fire in a veld next to the depot. Soon after, the buses next to the fence caught fire.

A fire engine arrived almost half an hour later, but the eight buses were completely burnt. While waiting for the fire brigade to arrive, police officials tried to put out the flames with a hose from a police nyala.

Listen to the audio from one of the eyewitnesses: