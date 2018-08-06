De Lille ‘not finished’ with DA, says Mazzone must ‘stop talking’

Patricia de Lille says she has a list of 12 people she will be “going after” in a bid to clear her name.

The list includes two members of parliament and six councillors.

“I am not finished with them yet. I have a number of civil litigation cases lined up because people have smeared my name in public without evidence,” the politician, who is currently the mayor of Cape Town, but has agreed to step down in October after striking a deal with the DA that saw the party drop its internal charges against her.

Meanwhile, DA second deputy federal chairperson of the DA Natasha Mazzone called for unity.

“Leader Mmusi Maimane made it clear that she’s [De Lille] is still a member of the DA and would be welcome to campaign with us and would be encouraged to.”

Mazzone said the protracted matter arising between the DA and De Lille had had a negative impact on many within the organisation.

The party’s deputy chair said the resignation would not be pleasing to all within the DA and that many, including the mayor, had been traumatised by the matter.

“It’s been a very, very protracted process,” Mazzone was quoted as saying.

But on Talk Radio 702, it was mentioned that Mazzone had said although the internal charges against De Lille had been dropped, she would still have to “face the music” in terms of the processes within the City of Cape Town.

While the DA charges against De Lille are no more, this will not stop investigations into her conduct by the City of Cape Town from continuing.

“Oh well, there she goes again,” De Lille said in response.

“I can only hope that all these politicians who only speak because they like to hear their own voices can stop talking,” she added, saying if Mazzone had any evidence of her misconduct she must come forward with it.

“The process of investigation in the City is ongoing,” De Lille confirmed.

The Citizen reported on Monday that despite all the animosity between the party and De Lille and despite her resigning as mayor of Cape Town, De Lille and the Democratic Alliance had not parted ways.

The resignation only takes effect at the end of October and De Lille has committed herself to continue to work in the city council and as a member of the DA.

However, she said she had yet to decide on her long-term future in the DA after the party dropped its disciplinary charges against her in an agreement that would see her step down as mayor on October 31.

While DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced De Lille and the party had reached a “mutual agreement”, De Lille vehemently denied this agreement constituted a deal under which she had to have the charges dropped against her.

“You must ask the DA what are the reasons they have withdrawn from the case. They have withdrawn because even in the court papers it says they lack evidence. I didn’t make a deal with the DA. I wanted to be able to clear my name and, now that I have, I will be ready to resign.”

