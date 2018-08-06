Refuse collection disruptions loom as Jozi@Work threatens Pikitup

Waste management entity Pikitup has alerted residents of Johannesburg to a possible disruption of waste collection in Johannesburg.

This comes after Pikitup received an email by former Jozi@Work employees.

READ MORE: Samwu planning protest, strike in Joburg

In the email, Jozi@Work employees have lambasted the hiring of 2 800 workers from provinces outside of Gauteng.

“Please be advised that Herman Mashaba was elected to work for the people of Joburg.”

Most of the 2 800 employees come from the Eastern Cape.

Jozi@Work employees have called for Joburg residents seeking employment to report to their nearest Pikitup depot on Friday morning to demand jobs.

“All the metro police employed to abuse our brothers and sisters, be advised that we will not tolerate your corrupt behaviour,” the email warned, adding: “[It] is your right as a Joburg resident to demand that the jobs be given to you, not import labour from Mzimkhulu while you are unemployed. Also should they not employ us, all community leaders advise your people not to allow Pikitup to work in your area.”

Pikitup noted the threat, and requested that Johannesburg residents be made aware of impending refuse disruptions.

Management has also responded to the Jozi@Work employees’ grievances, stating that claimants circulating the warning did not meet the criteria required during the insourcing project.

“The instigators of the threat consist of internal and external people who are sponsored by those who may no longer have tenders, and those getting kickbacks,” Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android