Suspects arrested for Knysna councillor Victor Molosi’s murder

Councillor Victor Molosi was laid to rest on Sunday, Oudtshoorn Courant reports.

He had been gunned down outside his home last month. The 50-year-old was Knysna’s Ward 8 councillor.

Speaking at his funeral in Concordia, Police Minister Bheki Cele said two suspects were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder – one in Knysna, the other in the Eastern Cape.

Adding to this, he said they were following up leads to effect the arrests of two more suspects in Cape Town.

“Yesterday we arrested the suspect who killed Cde Freeze – and he is making a full confession about who sent him.”

