South Africa 6.8.2018 08:53 am

Suspects arrested for Knysna councillor Victor Molosi’s murder

CNS Reporter
Police Minister Bheki Cele briefs media at Tembisa Police Station in Johannesburg, 2 August 2018, on progress made on aggravated robberies. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Police Minister Bheki Cele says two suspects were arrested on Friday and two more are also in their sights.

Councillor Victor Molosi was laid to rest on Sunday, Oudtshoorn Courant reports.

He had been gunned down outside his home last month. The 50-year-old was Knysna’s Ward 8 councillor.

Speaking at his funeral in Concordia, Police Minister Bheki Cele said two suspects were arrested on Friday in connection with the murder – one in Knysna, the other in the Eastern Cape.

READ MORE: Knysna councillors fear for their lives after murder of Victor Molosi

Adding to this, he said they were following up leads to effect the arrests of two more suspects in Cape Town.

“Yesterday we arrested the suspect who killed Cde Freeze – and he is making a full confession about who sent him.”

Hundreds of mourners – including municipal officials, provincial and national government representatives – packed the Concordia High School hall in Knysna on Saturday 4 August to pay their last respects to Victor Molosi. Photo: Stefan Goosen

