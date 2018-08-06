‘Missing’ diesel probed by Sars

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) has begun investigating 16 containers filled with flexi-bags of diesel that were located at Durban harbour’s container-holding depot since 2017, reports IOL.

The diesel comes from India, but due to discrepancies during routine inspections involving the containers containing base oil, the diesel was flagged for detention.

Sars national spokesperson Sandile Memela confirmed that the containers were discovered to be missing on Thursday, adding that 10 more belonging to a different importer had been released without permission from Sars in September last year. This incident is also being investigated. In lieu of this, investigations are also under way to ascertain the relationship between the depot and the importer.

The importer of the 16 containers was Forbru Trading. The containers were transported using CMA CGM Shipping Agencies, and the storage facility belongs to Grindrod Intermodal.

The 16 containers are said to have a combined value of R4.2 million.

This is a developing story.

