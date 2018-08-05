Man due in court after large drug bust in Eastern Cape

A 39-year old man is expected to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Monday after he was found in possession of a large amount of drugs and well over R100,000 in cash, Eastern Cape police said on Sunday.

South African Police Service (SAPS) officers in Kamesh in Uitenhage, near Port Elizabeth, “continued with their actions to seize drugs and arrest those culprits involved in drug peddling” in the Uitenhage policing cluster, Captain Gerda Swart said.

Police officers following up on information in the early hours of Sunday morning arrested a 39-year-old man in Pepperboom Street, Kamesh, for allegedly dealing in Mandrax.

“The suspect was arrested during an intelligence-driven operation conducted, and members seized 943 Mandrax tablets, 37 bankies tik [crystal methamphetamine] with an estimated value of R55,000, and R120,000 cash.”

The man was due to appear in the Uitenhage Magistrate’s Court on Monday on a charge of dealing in Mandrax, Swart said.

Uitenhage policing cluster acting commander Brigadier Ronald Koll commended the officers. “We will continue with our actions to effectively clamp down on drug dealers who destroy the innocent lives of our community,” he said.

SAPS called on the community to work with police to reduce crime, and appealed to the community to provide information that would lead to the arrest of suspects involved in crime. “Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600-10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.”

– African News Agency (ANA)