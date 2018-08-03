Sars confiscates dollars en route to Dubai at OR Tambo airport

Customs officials at South Africa’s ports of entry made several breakthroughs the past week, including intercepting more than R9 million in cash on its way from South Africa to Dubai, the SA Revenue Service (Sars) says in a statement.

On Monday, two male passengers, who were travelling separately, were questioned at OR Tambo International Airport after they admitted to officials they were in possession of US currency, Sars said.

“Upon further questioning, the two passengers could not provide explanations or evidence as to how they had acquired the currency. They were escorted off and taken to the Customs control area where their respective luggage was searched,” the statement said.

When officials inspected one man’s luggage, they found US$ 464 650 (R6.1 million) wrapped in brown tape. The second man’s luggage contained US$ 234 000 (R3 million) concealed in paper and also wrapped in brown tape.

“The currency was confiscated, and the passengers handed over to the SAPS for further investigations,” Sars said.

– African News Agency (ANA)