Customers and cashiers robbed at West Rand mall

Cashiers and customers at an electrical appliance store in Little Falls were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by five males on Friday afternoon, Roodepoort Northsider reports.

According to reports, the incident happened at the Hi-Fi Corp store in the Lifestyle Crossing Shopping Centre.

The suspects are said to have fled with money from the tills, customers’ belongings and items from the storeroom.

