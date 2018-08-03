 
South Africa 3.8.2018

Customers and cashiers robbed at West Rand mall

Siso Naile
Hi-Fi Corp in Lifestyle Crossing. Photo: Google maps

The suspects are said to have fled with money from the tills, customers’ belongings and items from the storeroom.

Cashiers and customers at an electrical appliance store in Little Falls were allegedly robbed at gunpoint by five males on Friday afternoon, Roodepoort Northsider reports.

According to reports, the incident happened at the Hi-Fi Corp store in the Lifestyle Crossing Shopping Centre.

Updates to follow as more information is made available.

